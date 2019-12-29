Home
Sketch 2 Code
Sketch 2 Code
Transform any hands-drawn design into a HTML code with AI.
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
A Custom Vision Model trained to perform object recognition against HTML hand drawn patterns is used to detect meaningful design elements into an image.
