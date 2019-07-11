Discussion
Hi everyone, Reading, or listening to someone make an argument is fun and all, but what if there were virtual dialogue agents that could debate and engage in dialogue with us whenever we wanted? I’m making a chatbot/intelligent tutoring system that debates with you about things like philosophy, politics, and economics. Dialogue agents like Skepticbot present the possibility of having the educational tool of dialogue at our fingertips at all times. Inspired by the Ancient Greek and Roman Skeptics like Pyrrho, Sextus Empiricus, and other philosophers like Socrates, Descartes, and David Hume, Skepticbot is designed to ask skeptical questions in response to positions and arguments you make. The bot is in its early stages of development where I am continuously adding new positions and arguments and would be interested to hear what people would want to debate with it about. I’ve been using IBM Watson Assistant to make Skepticbot but intend in the future to remake it in Python/maybe use a framework like Rasa NLU. Also, if you have a position or argument you want Skepticbot to address, post or message us on Facebook. https://fb.me/skepticbot Thanks!
