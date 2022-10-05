Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Skeema
Ranked #10 for today
Skeema
Declutter your mind and your browser
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Skeema is a human-centered way to manage your tabs that helps you declutter your mind 🧠 and your browser 🖥.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
Skeema
About this launch
Skeema
Declutter your mind and your browser
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Skeema by
Skeema
was hunted by
Niki Kittur
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Niki Kittur
,
Yongsung Kim
and
Logan Stahl
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
Skeema
is not rated yet. This is Skeema's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#138
Report