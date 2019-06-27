Log InSign up
Sizzy

The browser for designers and developers

The goal of Sizzy is to save time and increase the productivity of designers and developers. Work on your website and instantly preview the changes on multiple devices at once.
I created Sizzy as a web app in 2017 to help me with one of my landing pages. I quickly bumped into the limits of the web platform and realized that unless it's a proper native browser it will never be able to simulate the real devices, sync the scrolling position, take full-page screenshots, etc. Two years later here we are. The Sizzy browser packs tons of helpful features and me and @praneet_rohida1 have huge plans for the future. Hope you like it! 🥳
