Discussion
Daniel Beauchamp
Maker
Super excited to launch Size.link, the latest from Shopify's AR / VR team. It came out of a Hackdays project looking at quick ways to help improve the online buying experience when everyone is locked up at home. Size.link makes it ultra easy to see how big a product is. With augmented reality you can visualize any dimensions in front of you. So ditch that measuring tape! The best part about this tool is that it's 100% browser based and works on iOS / Android. You can embed / share a size.link (ex: https://size.link?l=10&w=5&a...), and when anyone clicks it they will launch right into AR. There's no app to install! While nothing will ever beat seeing a 3D model of the actual product in AR (ex: https://www.shopify.ca/blog/3d-m...), being able to show dimensions as a 3D box is super quick and easy to do. So what will you visualize? - That sofa you've always wanted, - Whether a curbside pick-up will fit in your car. - The treehouse you're building for you dog, Rosco.
