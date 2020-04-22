  1. Home
A simple web app for viewing product dimensions in AR

Take the guesswork out of online shopping. With Size.link you put in the dimensions of a product, and a box of that size will appear using augmented reality. And it's all in your browser. No app required!
Daniel Beauchamp
Daniel Beauchamp
Maker
Super excited to launch Size.link, the latest from Shopify's AR / VR team. It came out of a Hackdays project looking at quick ways to help improve the online buying experience when everyone is locked up at home. Size.link makes it ultra easy to see how big a product is. With augmented reality you can visualize any dimensions in front of you. So ditch that measuring tape! The best part about this tool is that it's 100% browser based and works on iOS / Android. You can embed / share a size.link (ex: https://size.link?l=10&amp;w=5&a...), and when anyone clicks it they will launch right into AR. There's no app to install! While nothing will ever beat seeing a 3D model of the actual product in AR (ex: https://www.shopify.ca/blog/3d-m...), being able to show dimensions as a 3D box is super quick and easy to do. So what will you visualize? - That sofa you've always wanted, - Whether a curbside pick-up will fit in your car. - The treehouse you're building for you dog, Rosco.
