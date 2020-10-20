discussion
Aspyn Palatnick
Maker👨💻 @ Sixfeet, incoming 👨💻 @ FB
We're beyond excited to launch Sixfeet today! When the world went remote, tons of virtual event platforms were born. However, still missing was a platform for easily recreating those spontaneous water cooler conversations you'd have with your community/company throughout the day...so we built Sixfeet. Sixfeet has served as a 24/7 hacker space for hackathons, a virtual dorm for universities, and a remote water cooler for companies — and for all of these has achieved the primary goal of creating exciting spontaneous conversations. Some of our core features: 1. 24/7 virtual café for your community/company 2. One-click Slack integration to get notified when your community hops online 3. Video calls that are always fun and never awkward through emoji reacts, icebreakers, games, shared interests, and more... 4. Scales from 2 people to 20,000 people And best of all, Sixfeet is completely free! Hope you enjoy 🙂 PS... We have (1) Msft Teams integration and (2) explore by topic in beta. Let us know if you'd like to try either of these out 🎉
