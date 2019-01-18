Six Figure Freelancer by AND CO
Start, grow and sustain a six figure income as a freelancer
Looking to make more money as a freelancer? Learn from top professionals who share their exact formulas for success in starting growing, and maintaining a 6 figure freelance career.
This audio course was created in collaboration with AND CO from Fiverr featuring experts like Ryrob, Kaleigh Moore, Paul Jarvis, Justin Gignac, Dane Sanders and more.
Reviews
I learnt so much from every episode! Lots of practical advice you can take away and start using in your freelance business.Cons:
All the speakers are amazing - I had so many a-ha moments. Every freelancer - new or old - can learn from this! And you can listen from anywhere :)Sophie McAulay has used this product for one week.
Excellent contentCons:
Watched 2 episodes, already learnt some thingsAvi has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Juan Felipe CamposMaker@juannikin · CEO/Founder NomadApp
Thank you so much for hunting us @sethlouey! We’re super excited about this course. We’ve kept the episodes nice and tight (< 20min long), super tactical, and valuable. Who should we have on the show next?? Let us know in the comments. We’ll pick 5 people.
Saif Al Falah@saifalfalah · JavaScript Developer
This is just filled to the brim with great content. I absolutely love and.co at this point. ✌
Eva Reder@e_reder · Growh Hacker, Traveler, Founder
Loved the first few episodes of the show. Lots of actionable advice and different strategies from different people. We all have different personalities so I think it’s important to hear different approaches. I listen to them on Pocket Casts but I think the podcast is available on any platform. Great job! Here are some rockstar people to consider for the show @sethlouey & @dylan_hey
Ryan Robinson@theryanrobinson · Content Marketing Extraordinaire
Boom! Pumped to have been a part of this project ✌️
Hunter Becton@hunterbecton · Founder at Skillthrive
I'm really digging the idea of an "audio course." I can't wait to listen! 🙌
