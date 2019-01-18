Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Six Figure Freelancer by AN...

Six Figure Freelancer by AND CO

Start, grow and sustain a six figure income as a freelancer

get it
#2 Product of the DayJanuary 18, 2019

Looking to make more money as a freelancer? Learn from top professionals who share their exact formulas for success in starting growing, and maintaining a 6 figure freelance career.

This audio course was created in collaboration with AND CO from Fiverr featuring experts like Ryrob, Kaleigh Moore, Paul Jarvis, Justin Gignac, Dane Sanders and more.

Reviews

Simon Schultz
Alejandro Díaz
Sophie McAulay
 +5 reviews
View all 4 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Sophie McAulay
    Sophie McAulayGrowth & Content Marketer
    Pros: 

    I learnt so much from every episode! Lots of practical advice you can take away and start using in your freelance business.

    Cons: 

    None!

    All the speakers are amazing - I had so many a-ha moments. Every freelancer - new or old - can learn from this! And you can listen from anywhere :)

    Sophie McAulay has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
  • Avi
    AviFreelance Developer
    Pros: 

    Excellent content

    Cons: 

    It's free, what can I say

    Watched 2 episodes, already learnt some things

    Avi has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Seth Louey
Seth Louey
Makers
Juan Felipe Campos
Juan Felipe Campos
Leif Abraham
Leif Abraham
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Juan Felipe Campos
Juan Felipe CamposMaker@juannikin · CEO/Founder NomadApp
Thank you so much for hunting us @sethlouey! We’re super excited about this course. We’ve kept the episodes nice and tight (< 20min long), super tactical, and valuable. Who should we have on the show next?? Let us know in the comments. We’ll pick 5 people.
Upvote (6)·
Saif Al Falah
Saif Al Falah@saifalfalah · JavaScript Developer
This is just filled to the brim with great content. I absolutely love and.co at this point. ✌
Upvote (4)·
Eva Reder
Eva Reder@e_reder · Growh Hacker, Traveler, Founder
Loved the first few episodes of the show. Lots of actionable advice and different strategies from different people. We all have different personalities so I think it’s important to hear different approaches. I listen to them on Pocket Casts but I think the podcast is available on any platform. Great job! Here are some rockstar people to consider for the show @sethlouey & @dylan_hey
Upvote (2)·
Ryan Robinson
Ryan Robinson@theryanrobinson · Content Marketing Extraordinaire
Boom! Pumped to have been a part of this project ✌️
Upvote (1)·
Hunter Becton@hunterbecton · Founder at Skillthrive
I'm really digging the idea of an "audio course." I can't wait to listen! 🙌
Upvote (1)·