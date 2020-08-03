Discussion
Hey everyone! First off, big thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us! I’m Rishi, the founder of the Siva - a freemium model social network designed to help creators earn sustainable income from sharing their content, insights and skills with their followers. We believe social network should be an enriching experience for everyone. Creators make sustainable income for their work & members connect with loved ones, meet like-minded people and enjoy exclusive posts from their favourite creators. When you sign up to Siva as a subscriber, you are supporting creators as they pursue their passion. In return, you will receive exclusive content from all of the creators on Siva, not just the ones you follow. We know it’s difficult for people to support each individual Creator, so we are building a platform where people get access to everyone for $9.99 monthly fee. As a subscriber on Siva, you will also get: (These features will be available within the next two months) - Unlimited posts - No ads - Edit posts - Pro badge - Mute people temporarily - Early access to all the features - Advanced analytics - Search through your own posts & bookmarks - Control home feed & build your own feed - Auto deleting posts after a specific time - Block topics - Bookmark collection and sharing - Audio posts & replies - Start live audio groups - Check a user’s top posts - Option to receive messages only from subscribers - Paid DMs - Choose a reaction for your posts As a creator on Siva, you will get: - Earn money every time someone likes your post. - Share exclusive content with your followers. - Build a monthly income. - Receive tips from anyone. - Paid partnership with brands. - Sell your products and services (coming soon) - Create paid subscription groups (coming soon) Creators could make at least $1,200 per month with 10,000 followers. We need your support to continue our work. Become a subscriber and get early access our iOS & Android apps next week. https://sivaapp.xyz/s/become-member I truly believe Siva is built on a win-win model where anyone with a skill who is willing to work should be able to make a decent living regardless of who they are, what they do or where they live. I hope to achieve that with Siva. I’d love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer your questions! Please remember that this is version 1.0.
Interesting idea. Medium does something like this with its Partnership Program.Steemit also paid people to post, or at least rewarded those creators who got the most engagement, similar to Voice. I find the limitations on posting pretty restrictive though. After I posted my first post I got this message: "You've reached your 1 post limit per 24-hour period. You’ll be able to post again in 17h." Seems like I won't be back again.
great concept :)
