Upen V
Building siteoly.com
Hi PHers 🖐️🖐️🖐️, Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us today. It's often tough to build data-rich websites without writing code. On top of this, when you want to make it mobile responsive with search and filter functionality, it gets much complex. Adding maps, forms, videos, creating pages to the site keeps increasing the complexity. With Siteoly, you can just connect your Google sheet and build a website completely without writing any code. A powerful #nocode website builder for Google sheets. SPECIAL OFFER 👉 Sign-up TODAY and use PH30PERCENTOFF code to get 30% OFF - recurring for life time **Some features.** ✅ Custom domains ✅ Supports custom html, forms, Google maps on all pages ✅ Detailed pages ✅ Chat Integration ✅ Analytics Integration ✅ Embed external javascript ✅ Embed cards on external sites like your own sites, Wordpress, Shopify, Wix etc. **More features** 📱 Responsive by design 📔 Multiple Pages 🧩 50+ Cards to choose from to display data 🚀 20+ Templates to start 🅿️ Supports 1000+ Fonts (Google Fonts) ⛓️ Integrations (GoogleAnalytics, Mailchimp, Crisp, Drift) ✉️ Email Capture (Collect your subscribers’ emails) 👩🏻💻 Custom Code (HTML/CSS/JS) 📔 Write blog using Google sheets using Detailed pages (inner pages) Card design samples - https://content.siteoly.com/card... Sample templates - https://siteoly.com/sample-templ... 👉👉👉 You can convert your Google sheet data into any of these sample cards https://content.siteoly.com/card... and then your can connect your custom domain to create a website with Header, Navbar, Cards, Body, Footer and Detailed pages (internal pages) as well. You can also embed these on external sites like your own sites, Wordpress, Shopify, Wix etc. ✅ Creates Detailed pages (internal pages) dynamically for each row in the Google sheet ✅ You can show the data after card click as a Pop up, or expand option or can redirect to another page without creating multiple sheets. ✅ Supports video embed feature in Header, Detailed pages - See sample at https://videotest.siteoly.com/ ✅ Support Youtube video, mp4 video, webm video display on any page - See sample at https://videotest.siteoly.com **Roadmap :** Airtable integration Authentication (so that only logged in users can access the site) Follow my journey at https://twitter.com/upen946
Hey congratulations! It is so good to see Siteoly evolve over such a short period of time with cool and useful features.
@mariamyusuf_ Thankyou. Yes, it felt so awesome to see Siteoly grow so fast. 👍👍
It has been interesting to watch siteoly evolve from a basic sheets-to-site builder to a host of interesting features. Having given it a try, the design aspect of siteoly looks better compared to similar builders out there. A lot of PHers should find it useful.
Congrats on the lunch! Have you considered a Github integration or even better Netlify/Vercel integration?
@zoltanveres We have some requests for this. We have users asking if they could build the site, export it to AWS, Netlify, Vercel to host as static sites. Its in consideration to build something around this.