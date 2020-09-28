discussion
Ben Johnson
Maker
Oh, and SiteKite can also be used for SEO lead gen. With it, you can monitor 1,000's of websites on an ongoing basis, being alerted to catastrophic SEO issues. Think errant noindex tags, robots.txt fails, etc. And if something does break? You reach out to that website's marketing team with an email they can't ignore. (e.g. "Hey, you've noindexed your site!").
Hey Ben, what's the difference with this and Pingdom? Pingdom has you guys beat on price ;)
@siamohajer haha they definitely do! Whereas Pingdom is the king of all things uptime monitoring, we're all about making sure your technical SEO doesn't break through automated regression testing. Want to make sure that a developer doesn't accidently noindex your site? Or that your content team doesn't remove one of your key 'money' pages? That's the sort of thing that SiteKite can check for, hence the 'uptime monitoring for SEO' sound bite :)
