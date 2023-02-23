Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sitekick
Sitekick

Sitekick

Your Trusted Review Companion

Free
Embed
Sitekick is your ultimate companion for safe and informed web browsing. Find authentic feedback and reviews from real users on any website. Discover the truth, get trustworthy recommendations and protect yourself from scammy websites.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, User Experience, Community by
Sitekick
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Sitekick
SitekickYour Trusted Review Companion
0
reviews
4
followers
Sitekick by
Sitekick
was hunted by
KaKeng Loh
in Chrome Extensions, User Experience, Community. Made by
KaKeng Loh
. Featured on February 24th, 2023.
Sitekick
is not rated yet. This is Sitekick's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#219