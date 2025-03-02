Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SiteBlocker
SiteBlocker
Block distractions & stay focused | Chrome/Firefox extension
Visit
Upvote 53
Boost productivity with SiteBlocker - the ultimate Chrome Firefox extension to block distracting websites and take control of your browsing.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
SiteBlocker
Block distractions & stay focused | Chrome/Firefox extension
Follow
53
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SiteBlocker by
SiteBlocker
was hunted by
Pitis Radu
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Pitis Radu
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
SiteBlocker
is not rated yet. This is SiteBlocker's first launch.