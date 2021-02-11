discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Pavel Sazonov
MakerFounder, SiteAffirm.com
Hi Everyone 👋 I'm Pavel, and today I want to share a little something that I have been working on that I hope helps make web developers' lives a little easier. SiteAffirm is a micro-SaaS for web developers and designers who are constantly prospecting for websites that are outdated and neglected, to pitch their web design services. It is a lightweight API that you send a simple GET request to. In the background, there are several machine learning models doing the heavy lifting of determining the probability that a particular website should be labeled as outdated. All of this is neatly packaged to give you an easy and fast way to automate the mundane process of finding those perfect prospects. I would love to see you build integrations with SiteAffirm's functionality in CRMs and other tools. Users would really benefit from these integrations. Let me know what you think! PS: upcoming features include CTA and Cluttered-Layout detection. Stay tuned.
Share