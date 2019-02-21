From turning on a light to controlling your TV, SiriControl grants makers to add Siri voice control to anything imaginable, with endless possibilities. With minimal setup time and no extra hardware required, SiriControl is a great way to extend functionality.
Sanjeet ChatterjeeMaker@thesanjeetc · Member of the Homo Sapien species.
Hi there! 👋 Whilst experimenting with Python and IMAP, I came across a way to retrieve Siri voice commands initiated by the user, with simple script. I then built it into a modular framework, to allow anyone to add custom functions and actions, which correspond to specific words said. With the potential of the Internet of Things, SiriControl offers a huge opportunity for hobbyists, especially using a Raspberry Pi. As an example, take a look at R3-14 - a robot assistant I built, integrated with SiriControl: https://bit.ly/2TvcZdM Please check it out - it would be great to get some feedback! 🤩 Thanks, Sanjeet.
