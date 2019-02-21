Log InSign up
SiriControl

Control your project with Siri, from anywhere in the world.

From turning on a light to controlling your TV, SiriControl grants makers to add Siri voice control to anything imaginable, with endless possibilities. With minimal setup time and no extra hardware required, SiriControl is a great way to extend functionality.

SiriControl: control your Raspberry Pi with Siri - The MagPi MagazineSiri is an intelligent personal assistant, integrated with Apple devices, and SiriControl lets you use Siri with a Raspberry Pi. From setting reminders to hailing taxis, Siri can do many things to make life easier. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you could control anything with Siri?
How to use Siri to control anything -- from IFTT to custom programs and devicesIn this step, I'll build a module that I'll actually use. In a recent project, I wired up a Raspberry Pi to control my garage door. So I'm going to write a SiriControl module that allows me to open and close my garage door.
Hi there! 👋 Whilst experimenting with Python and IMAP, I came across a way to retrieve Siri voice commands initiated by the user, with simple script. I then built it into a modular framework, to allow anyone to add custom functions and actions, which correspond to specific words said. With the potential of the Internet of Things, SiriControl offers a huge opportunity for hobbyists, especially using a Raspberry Pi. As an example, take a look at R3-14 - a robot assistant I built, integrated with SiriControl: https://bit.ly/2TvcZdM Please check it out - it would be great to get some feedback! 🤩 Thanks, Sanjeet.
