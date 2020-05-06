Discussion
Ali
Hii Product hunters 😸 @bsamel and I launched Sipreads six months ago. We want it to be the place for the best book summaries, available for free. With Sipreads 2.0, we now have many more books! We also made the design and reading experience much nicer. We hope you like it 😄 What's a book that you want us to sip next? 👀
Hi, great product! But I can't subscribe, I'm getting a 502 error :/
@damien_soulard Hi Damien, just fixed it now. Thank you for subscribing :D
@alisalahio Great, thanks!
