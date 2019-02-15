Log InSign up
Sip 2.0

A better way to collect, organize & share your colors.

#2 Product of the Day

A modern color picker built for designers and developers that allows you to collect, organize and edit colors. Use Sip to share colors with everyone and link them between your other tools.

Sip 2.0 brings a newly redesigned interface, new main features such as Smart Formats, Contrast Checker, and functionality improvements. We hope you enjoy!

