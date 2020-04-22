Singular Marketing Analytics

  1. Home
Pull marketing spend into a single dashboard. No code.

Singular is a marketing analytics tool that collects ad spend, calculates ROI and shows performance across all your marketing initiatives. Organized data helps you stay aligned with your team on where to prioritize ad spend and quickly react to market shifts.
Vladimir
Vladimir
so if you want attribution its more then 800 a month?
Gadi Elishayov
Gadi Elishayov
Maker
@vladimirkusnezo - Singular is also a Mobile Measurement Provider (MMP) and has a web SDK. If we were to be your attribution provider versus the attribution provider being a data connector you plug into Singular, you'd fall into the Premium or Enterprise pricing category. Take a look at my comment below which explains the Marketing Analytics offering in more detail and our free offer for SMBs.
