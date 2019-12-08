Singleton UI Kit

Discussion
Asad Kahharov
Hey guys, my name is Asad. I am the manager at Craftwork. I am so happy to show you our new UI Kit Singleton. We have crafted 100+ ready-to-use blocks to create an awesome landing. Singleton was created according to the best modern styles and trends. It's available for designers' favorite tools - Sketch & Figma. You can try out a free demo before purchase. Also, all customers from ProductHunt get a 30% discount with promo code "ph-30". If you have any questions, I will be happy to help.
