Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Single Prompt AI
Single Prompt AI
A collection of single purpose AI interfaces
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A collection of single purpose AI interfaces. You can have AI decode a dream, write an email, plan a week full of meals and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
Single Prompt AI
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Single Prompt AI
A collection of single purpose AI interfaces
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Single Prompt AI by
Single Prompt AI
was hunted by
Garrett Houghton
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Garrett Houghton
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Single Prompt AI
is not rated yet. This is Single Prompt AI's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report