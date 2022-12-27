Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Single Page YouTube
Single Page YouTube
Watch your YouTube homefeed without the distractions
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Our chrome extension allows you to watch YouTube videos on the home page without any distractions. Experience seamless video watching.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Single Page YouTube
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Single Page YouTube
Watch your YouTube homefeed without the distractions
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Single Page YouTube by
Single Page YouTube
was hunted by
Thusitha Jayasundara
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Thusitha Jayasundara
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
Single Page YouTube
is not rated yet. This is Single Page YouTube's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#52
Report