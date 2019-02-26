Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Sincere

Sincere

A social network for writing how you feel

get it

Sincere was created as a response to the current state of social media. We optimise what we share for likes and comments and not for honesty.

Sincere lets you share, annonomously, how you're feeling.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Calvin Benton
Calvin Benton
Makers
Will Allen-Mersh
Will Allen-Mersh
Calvin Benton
Calvin Benton
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Calvin Benton
Calvin BentonMaker@calvin_benton1
I asked three of my friends to write about how they really felt about their days on social media, and Sincere came out of that experience. They were really candid and apparently quite liberating to write. I'd love to hear any thoughts/feedback/suggestions. It's a side project but I'm excited about making our conversations online a little more honest.
Upvote ·