  1. Home
  2.  → Since

Since

Highlights new posts on HN's frontpage since your last visit

Since is a tiny chrome extension that highlights new post on hacker news' front page since your last visit.
Why? Because hacker news doesnt sort new posts on the front page by time posted and it is easy to miss them
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Simple but really smart, will be using this
Upvote (1)Share
Sid
Maker
@aaronoleary Thank you! Means a lot :)
UpvoteShare
Arnob Mukherjee
Small improvement, and the experience is 10x, sometimes I just don't go to HN, because I have a serious problem of not been able to read at clutter space/reading slow in general. This could at-least help me distinguish, Thank you so much for building it :)
Upvote (1)Share
Sid
Maker
@iamarnob6543 Your comment made my day, I am so glad this could help you, let me know if you want me to add/improve anything :)
UpvoteShare
Sid
Maker
I visit HN, 4-5 times a day and it's always a 2-min headache looking for new posts on the front page amongst all the old ones, so I made this extension to tell me which posts were not there since the last time I visited it.
UpvoteShare