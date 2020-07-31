Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Simple but really smart, will be using this
@aaronoleary Thank you! Means a lot :)
Small improvement, and the experience is 10x, sometimes I just don't go to HN, because I have a serious problem of not been able to read at clutter space/reading slow in general. This could at-least help me distinguish, Thank you so much for building it :)
@iamarnob6543 Your comment made my day, I am so glad this could help you, let me know if you want me to add/improve anything :)