Simulator for Learning Growth

Hey Product Hunters! It’s Sean Ellis here. Today, I’m excited to announce the launch of a new version of Simulator along with my partner Oleg Yakubenkov. This Simulator will help you learn how to use data to build and grow products. Much like pilots use a simulator to learn to fly, GoPractice puts you directly in a high-pressure role of trying to grow a new VC backed company. During this 12-week, hands-on simulator you’ll work with a rich and evolving data set in Amplitude analytics to understand the situation, design and analyze experiments and make decisions that move the business forward. You will learn by doing and making mistakes in a safe environment with a virtual mentor who will give you instant feedback. Those who join the program before the end of September will also get a chance to go deeper on weekly calls with Oleg and me. Why Simulator to learn growth? While growth failures may not be life-threatening, they can be very expensive. Unmet growth potential can cost company shareholders millions or even billions of dollars. That is why we created Simulator, to give you a chance to learn through practice, get real skills and experience while avoiding the costs of real-life mistakes. While mistakes can be costly in business they are one of the most effective ways to learn. But the learning happens only if you realize you made a mistake and it’s often difficult to know this in the real world. Unlike the real world where you often make decisions without effective feedback, in this simulation, you have the support of a great mentor who helps you understand if you have made the best decisions. You will also get a chance to go deeper on weekly calls with Sean and Oleg. Given the depth and challenges of the simulation, participants develop the instincts and muscle memory for using data to make the right choices. What is new about the product? Well, it is not an ordinary course. It is an actual Simulator: * You join an ambitious startup and play a key role in a fascinating story. * You work with real product data using the Amplitude analytics platform and other tools. * You make data-driven and data-informed decisions that impact the story. * You solve real-life problems, make mistakes and receive personalized content and feedback based on your answers. * You explore dozens of case studies of well-known companies to see how the presented concepts worked in other products. The story in the Simulator is fictional, but inspired from our personal experience working on top products in the industry. While Simulator might look like a game, under the hood is a rich educational curriculum that will take you through over 200 growth, product and marketing cases. The simulation takes a lot of focused effort, but in around 12 weeks it develops world-class growth skills and the confidence and experience to put them to immediate use. Who will benefit from Simulator and how? Simulator is designed for the following: * Advance your career in growth, product management, marketing, analytics and other roles working on digital products * Upskill your team to drive better results * Launch a new career with world class growth, product management, data and marketing skills How much does it cost and when does it start? The cost of the Simulator is $1190 for the 12-week program. For those who start before the end of September the program will also include 10 weekly calls with Oleg and me where you can ask questions about recent learnings and how they can be applied in your unique business situation. And fortunately, you can try it with no risk. If you get started with the simulation and find it isn’t what you were hoping it would be, we offer a full refund. Feel free to get in touch with me if you have any questions. May the data be with you, Go Practice! Sean Ellis and Oleg Yakubenkov
@seanellis Looks like a great course for Early stage startups. Will be going for it for sure. Thanks and all the very best
Highly innovative, effective approach to learning about PM in general and analytics specifically. No other course I'm aware of gives you this kind of practical, hands-on experience with a platform that is broadly used in industry.
@greg_prickril Thank you, Greg! :)
@greg_prickril Thanks Greg, really appreciate your endorsement. I agree that this learning approach is super innovative and a big part of the reason that I jumped in with the team to expand the Simulator.
I absolutely love GoPractice Simulator. Had the privilege to play around with it back when v0 was in beta. I really like the learning approach they've taken – instead of just dropping info at you, they make you go through the real-world simulation, learn new things, and apply those at the same time.
@danil_gontovnik Thank you, Danil! Means a lot to hear from our early testers :)
@danil_gontovnik Thanks Danil, really excited to be working with Oleg to take his earlier version to the next level! Appreciate you sharing your feedback.
I'm doing Sean's course now and absolutely loving it :) - One of the best learning experiences I'm going through! Definitely rate :)
@dansiepen Thank you, Dan! That's awesome!
@dansiepen Thanks Dan for sharing your experience! I'm glad you're finding it so helpful for taking your already great growth skills to the next level.
One of the top courses (if not the BEST) courses for Product Management. A must for any aspiring PM, or a veteran PM who wants a refresher. I wish I had this course during my formal university education. Well worth the price and investment.