Kapil Mohan Gupta
Maker
Hello PH Community, It's an important day for us. After relentless hard work, we are excited to announce the go-live of SimplyDocs v2. This upgrade was much-awaited and long-overdue. As we mentioned, SimplyDocs allows users to create & share unlimited templates and forms easily. The document templates can help you generate pre-filled documents either using API or by mapping them with forms. The forms can be used independently or integrate with your existing applications. Why does v2 be so important? When compared with v1.0, v2.0 brings numerous advancements, - Add conditional logic in forms - Generate pre-filled documents though forms (which means you can map the form fields with the document template and generate documents) - Get submitted form data in your core applications on a real-time basis. The generated documents or the form data can flow to your applications on a realtime basis by just mentioning the application endpoint in SimplyDocs - You can view/download all form submissions individually or in bulk - You can embed forms in your existing application/processes (using iframe) Next steps? Soon we will be adding up, - Template library which will offer you numerous pre-designed business templates for immediate document generation (run your #startup like a pro) - A multi-level workflow system for approval - & more configuration power in your hand As a community, we would like you to start using the platform and keep on sharing your inputs so that we can go beyond your expectations. In case you need any help, please do not hesitate to use the help section.
@kmg_riseandinspiretechlabs Awesome to see other document generation platforms in Product Hunt. Good luck with the product.
@taneltahepold Thank you Tanel. Good wishes means a lot to us. BTW your upcoming project looks interesting ⚡. I will keep an eye on to it :)
👋 PH Community, As it's an important day for us; thus, we have decided to make it sweeter 😊. All the new sign-ups between 04-06 June 2020 (3 days) will receive six months of free access to our paid plans (expected go-live July 2020). The paid plans will bring a series of advancements which will make SimplyDocs an all-in-one application.
This is really brilliant!
Thank you @livbergeron 🙏 We are glad to hear your feedback.
