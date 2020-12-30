discussion
Kapil Mohan Gupta
MakerFounder - SimplyDocs & SuperCoworker
🙁 🙁 🙁 The Problem Statement ✅ While a lot of people talking about the new age technologies (like AI, ML, deep learning algorithms & similar), no one is any longer looking at the existing gaps in our current processes which are adversely impacting our business. One such area is the documentation. In the majority of the business processes (across industries & across the globe), we are still following a stone age mechanism of collecting the information, converting it into a specific structure, and finally processing and consuming it. The primary set of reasons could be our internal processes, other party compliance requirements or internal/external governance guidelines. With SimplyDocs, we are trying to provide you with a solution to these problems. 💡💡💡 The Solution ✅ With SimplyDocs, we are on a mission to create a nifty app which can take care of everything related to the documentation around you. 1. Our Form Studio empowers users to create online forms, define rules and finally consume the data. The forms can be used in a standalone manner or users can embed them in business applications. 2. With DocTemplate, users can create templates (Editor, PDF, Image, MS Word) and generate prefilled business documents on a realtime basis either by mapping them with the forms or using integration. 3. DocPublisher allows users to publish multipage documents about everything from manuals, to the knowledge base, product documentation & faqs. 4. Proposals Module allow users to create and dispatch business proposals quickly. SimplyDocs also offers a flexible multi-stage approval workflow, eSignature and allows users to configure their SMTP & AWS S3 storage. 📦 📦 📦 Inside Box ✅ SimplyDocs has a truckload of relevant features; however, below are few first thoughts which are jumping in my mind, 👍 Create web forms (open or secure) & define post-submission actions like data collection over email, form redirect, 3rd party integration. 👍 Create document templates, map them with forms or generate filled documents using integration 👍 Option to generate documents in bulk using CSV upload. 👍 DocPublisher to help you publish multipage documents about everything from manuals to the knowledge base, product document, faqs and much more. 👍 Private notepad to write free text which you wish to refer in future. 👍 Proposals section 👍 In-built approval workflow (with eSign). 👍 Provision to configure your preferred SMTP & AWS S3 Storage for documents & uploads. & much more. 📣 📣 📣 Target Audience ✅ SimplyDocs is suitable for professionals (individuals) and small & medium businesses who spend significant time in collecting the data from their customers, processing the inputs in generating & reviewing the documentation; and publish online documentation for their customers.
