Home
→
Simply Synonyms
Simply Synonyms
A simple thesaurus extension for Chrome
A simple thesaurus Chrome extension. Double click a word on any page to find definitions, synonyms and antonyms. It's lightweight, easy to use and doesn't have any extra annoying features.
