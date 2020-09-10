Log In
Simply Synonyms

A simple thesaurus extension for Chrome

A simple thesaurus Chrome extension. Double click a word on any page to find definitions, synonyms and antonyms. It's lightweight, easy to use and doesn't have any extra annoying features.
