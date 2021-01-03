discussion
Saurav Kumar
MakerAspiring Full Stack Developer + Student
Hi everyone! I am a 16 year old student in the Bay Area, and I have been learning app development in my free time during the quarantine. Simply Snack is my second app, and it is basically a food diary, or a meal logging app for people to keep track of their diets. It is designed to be much faster and easier than apps like MyFitnessPal, in which you need to log in long descriptions, serving sizes, and more, while most of the time you can tell if you have been eating healthy or not by just looking at your meals. It's the new year, so I and a lot of people likely have resolutions to eat healthier, and Simply Snack will help with that. It's free, easy, and fast, so download it today! Let me know if you have any feedback, comments, or suggestions! Check out my blog post, where I talk about what I learned while designing Simply Snack, as well as more details about the reasons to use it. https://sauravkumardev.tech/simp...
