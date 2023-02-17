Products
SimploVR
SimploVR
A cheap but incredible way to vr
Simplo VR is a cheap virtual reality headset with 6-dof, controllers, support for steamvr, and much more. Made for the community by the community, simplo is the easiest way to enter the virtual reality worlds without paying a fortune.
Launched in
Virtual Reality
,
Hardware
,
Tech
by
SimploVR
About this launch
SimploVR
A cheap but incredible way to vr.
SimploVR by
SimploVR
was hunted by
Luander De Faria
in
Virtual Reality
,
Hardware
,
Tech
. Made by
Luander De Faria
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
SimploVR
is not rated yet. This is SimploVR's first launch.
