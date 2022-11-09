Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Simplifybot
Simplifybot
Explains complicated tweets to you like you're 5
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
@simplifybot is a Twitter bot that explains complicated tweets to you like you're 5 using GPT3. All you have to do is mention @simplifybot in the comments and we will respond with a simple explanation within a few minutes.
Launched in
Twitter
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Simplifybot
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Simplifybot
Explains complicated tweets to you like you're 5
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Simplifybot by
Simplifybot
was hunted by
adaobi
in
Twitter
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
adaobi
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Simplifybot
is not rated yet. This is Simplifybot's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#154
Report