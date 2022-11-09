Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Simplifybot
Simplifybot

Simplifybot

Explains complicated tweets to you like you're 5

Free
@simplifybot is a Twitter bot that explains complicated tweets to you like you're 5 using GPT3. All you have to do is mention @simplifybot in the comments and we will respond with a simple explanation within a few minutes.
Launched in Twitter, Artificial Intelligence, Tech by
About this launch
0
reviews
9
followers
Simplifybot by
was hunted by
adaobi
in Twitter, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
adaobi
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Simplifybot's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#154