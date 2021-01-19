discussion
Mike Foitzik
MakerOlder s/w entrepreneur - still trying.
Hi Product Hunters. A couple of years ago I had the idea of creating some website plugins. When I came to the point of creating an embed code that would work with all scenarios I found that it was quite challenging and frustrating. As a result I built Simplicity Blocks to scratch my own itch. It allows you to take a web application or even a web page built using any front-end framework or Vanilla JS and turn it into an embeddable widget. It also provides the ability to have an optional launcher (similar to what you would see with a chat button that you see on sites). A second use case is for integrating micro apps (or micro front-ends) into a central page. The service provides the logic needed to isolate the app from the host page, the ability to restrict domains that can use it as well as the mechanisms needed to communicate between the host page and the widget. This is my first step as I have other features and ideas to expand upon this. I would love to here your feedback. Thank you!
