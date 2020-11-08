SimpleOps 2.0
👋 Hello hunters! After successfully launching Simple Ops for websites 3 months ago, today I launch the second iteration of Simple Ops. I've worked on this with passion, some doubts 🤔 and lots of love 💖 from friends, family and the indie community. I made everything on this site mostly by myself 😏 so I'm super excited. 🔥 PH LAUNCH SPECIAL 80% off on our plan for lifetime. Start monitoring your website for life without paying every month. 🔥 📖 Story Simple Ops started out as a simple website performance monitoring tool. I faced a lot of challenges to get this for my website, Visa List. It took me 3 months to do research and plan out the architecture to the last detail, all the while working on the Coronavirus tracker on visalist.io and two months to build and one month to test. And finally, Simple Ops was born. 🚀 Now Since launch, it's grown to 1400+ users and 50+ customers. Now I have added the most requested feature API & Server monitoring. 👉 Features ✅ A simple dashboard to keep track of health, performance, real-time user metrics ✅ Get detailed health performance over time ✅ Find how your website response time is across 5 different regions ✅ Quickly check speed, SEO, PWA and other scores for performance ✅ Get web vitals information for your website ✅ Get lighthouse report directly in your insights ✅ Add multiple monitors in each website ✅ Get alerts for uptime, downtime, speed, response time, and other scores in 7 of your favorite channels 💰 Revenue Simple Ops base version is free and I intend to keep it that way as my main aim is to democratize performance and uptime monitoring. For pro features like API & Server monitoring, global monitoring, mobile performance, Chrome UX metrics, SSL checks, etc users pay monthly, annually. 🛠 Making I coded, designed and built Simple Ops using VueJS for the frontend, MySQL, PostgreSQL for backend using Golang. I have used a lot of my learning from my first web app Visa List and built upon it in less than two months. 💖 Thanks Simple Ops allows you to monitor the performance of your website, API, server in a matter of seconds. I think every person who has a website and makes revenue through it should never lose customers and I believe Simple Ops is going to help them achieve this. I’m super excited about it. Love, HaKr! 🔥 PH LAUNCH SPECIAL 80% off on our plan for lifetime. Start monitoring your website for life without paying every month. 🔥
