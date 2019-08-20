Discussion
Justin Hunter
Hey Product Hunters! SimpleID started as a project that was intended to be built into Graphite, a decentralized productivity suite built on Blockstack, and Referenda, a new political tool being built on top of multiple Web 3.0 protocols. However, as we worked on SimpleID, we realized how useful this type of tooling could be to developers everywhere. SimpleID started as a tool to make onboarding new users to our Blockstack-based apps easier, but it has grown into a full developer suite. SimpleID provides a simple user experience and convenient implementation for developers. Out of the box, developers get access to Blockstack, Ethereum, and IPFS. For IPFS content pinning, we provide support through Pinata. And for IPFS mobile development, we have a soon-to-be launched Textile implementation. That all being said, SimpleID is not just for decentralized app developers. SimpleID can be dropped into any application and will give the developer an instant authentication solution. Rather than spending hours with open source libraries and social login, a developer can drop SimpleID into their app in a matter of minutes. And there are no language restrictions. The SDK is written in JavaScript, but we have a RESTful API that supports any language a developer is building. We've seen first hand how hard it is to get user adoption in the decentralized web space, and we've seen how hard it is to manage authentication in traditional applications. Forget seed phrases and browser extensions just to use apps. Forget managing your own database of passwords just to implement authentication. SimpleID takes care of all these problems and more. We hope you'll take a look and sign up. It's free to get started!
