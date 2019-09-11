Log InSign up
Decentralized google forms alternative

SimpleForm is a minimalist, decentralized, privacy-focused alternative to form builders like Typeform and Google Forms.
All form data is only visible to the form creator and no one else. Everything is encrypted and secured via Blockstack.
Hey PH 👋🏾, @justin_liu and I are happy to launch SimpleForm: a minimalist, decentralized form builder. It was originally built for Blockstack’s Can’t Be Evil Part 2 Hackathon 😈. SimpleForm allows you to easily create forms and surveys that are secure and encrypted using Blockstack. This means that no one else, not even the app creators, will ever be able to access your form data. This makes SimpleForm suitable for collecting sensitive information, but it also works just as well for average use. Future Plans: - More form field options like radio and checkbox. Right now you can only do short and long text - Export data to csv - Single response view - Integration with OpenNode to accept crypto payments through forms Let us know if you have any thoughts or feedback on how we can improve ❤️
