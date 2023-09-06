Products
SimpleClosure

SimpleClosure

Easiest and most trustworthy way to shut down your startup

SimpleClosure uses technology to simplify the complex task of shutting down a business. Tailor-made for startups, we handle all closure-related tasks, simplifying and expediting the process while making sure it's done right.
Launched in
Fintech
Legal
Tech
 by
SimpleClosure
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I would love to chat with you and get feedback about your experience: i) You're a founder considering winding down ii) You've shut-down a company in the past year Thanks for checking out our product!"

SimpleClosure
The makers of SimpleClosure
About this launch
SimpleClosure
SimpleClosureEasiest and most trustworthy way to shut down your startup
SimpleClosure by
SimpleClosure
was hunted by
Dori
in Fintech, Legal, Tech. Made by
Dori
and
Nimrod Ram
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
SimpleClosure
is not rated yet. This is SimpleClosure's first launch.
