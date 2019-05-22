Log InSign up
Simple Workout

💪 Modern weightlifting tracker optimised for ease-of-use

Hey hey!
I stripped away a lot of complexity from other apps that wasn't relevant to weightlifting, and left what I think is essential. I've optimised for ease-of-use and speed - you want to lift, not use an app!
Let me know what you think 😊
HarryMaker@harrisonturton · Software Engineer
I made this! Had a lot of fun working on it. Hope it helps you as much as it does me.
