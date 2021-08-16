Products
Simple Stock Bot
Simple Stock Bot
Simple stock market bots for Discord and Telegram
🏷 Free
Productivity
+ 2
The Simple Stock Bots for Telegram and Discord are completely open source (MIT License), free, and easy to host for yourself if thats what you are into. The whole point is to have an easy way to talk about stocks in group chats with friends.
Featured
1h ago