Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mike
Maker
Hey PH, Simple scraper is a tool I've created to make web scraping easy. You select the data you want, create a recipe, and about 30 seconds later you've got a URL endpoint that you can query for results. (there's JSON and CSV download options too). The idea is to turn any webpage into an API, making data extraction as simple as possible. After a month of feedback, coding and coffee I've just hit the launch button with new features including: ⚡ Scheduling: run recipes daily or hourly, or in real-time via the API ⚡ Crawler: scrape hundreds of urls using any recipe you've created Take it for a spin, and let me know what you think. Hope it adds value. Peace, Mike
UpvoteShare