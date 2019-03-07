Simple Quoter lets you build interactive sales quotes that keep communication organized in one place rather than spread over many emails. Allow multiple choice or optional items to let your customers choose the perfect plan. Track opens, send reminders
Jake OceanMaker@jake00 · Entrepreneur and Digital Nomad
Hi guys. I built this tool while running my small software agency because I needed a better way to keep track of sales quotes. We would send a PDF sales Quote to a client and then there would be 10 emails back and forth with changes and it would be hard to keep track of what was said and if they actually agreed to this or that. Simple Quoter keeps your communication organized and also provides a clear acceptance process so you can get back to work.
