Simple Fasting & Meal Tracker
Build healthy habits with our Intermittent Fasting assistant
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Alex Ilinski
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! I’m Alex, and I know how tough it can be to start building healthy lifestyle habits and losing weight after more than 30 years of taking your body and health for granted. Although I’m glad I made the right call and have already lost over 55 pounds, I had to learn my lessons the hard way. :) I know very well how frustrating it gets to torture yourself with strict diets day in day out only to be brought back to square one again and again. For me, any diet out there would always end the same way: I tapped out and only had a massive dent in my self-esteem for a consolation prize. And, contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t actually relieving to know I wasn’t alone in this. Over 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, struggled with excess pounds in 2016, and the numbers have only tripled for the past 40 years, with 95% of diet adopters eventually returning to their initial weight. Like I said before, I had to take the hard way, so other people wouldn’t have to. And now I’m using that hard-earned experience to build an app that can help people around the world see the real power of intermittent fasting as a tool for achieving their long-term weight-loss goals, and live longer, healthier and happier lives. Who needs the ‘hard way’ when you can take the ‘right way’ instead? TL;DR: we help people build healthy habits that last a lifetime. It’s the only methodology that works – trust me, I’ve seen them all :) Key features: - Fasting tracker - Guides you every day, telling you when to eat and when to fast. It will adapt to your life and adjust your fasting times based on your lifestyle. 30+ fasting plans made available and still counting. - Meal & Drink tracker - we know that intermittent fasting is the foundation of your healthy lifestyle, but unlike others, we also care about your eating interval: fasting and eating come hand in hand and depend on each other. Also, it’s crucial to stay hydrated while fasting, so we offer a fully functional drink tracker keeping you on track with your water balance. - Personalized insights - We offer you AI-powered personal health insights based on your goals and eating context to help you focus on improving the quality of your life. - Program adoption - We tailor a personal intermittent fasting plan for you, based on your details, your progress, and your eating patterns logged within the app. - Personalized content - Get educated and motivated with exclusive, scientifically-backed content delivered daily and based on your goals, lifestyle and overall progress. We use a subscription-based monetization model, trying to keep our prices low. Right now it’s $39.99/year with a 7-day trial period and $29.99/year without trial. I’m excited to hear your thoughts, comments, and suggestions at alex@simple.life. Or if you’d just like to chat – that’s cool too! Alex CEO, Co-Founder
Upvote (8)Share
Very interesting!
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@new_user_feaf015fc3 Thank you!
Nice app!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
The best nutrition app, hands down!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@alexander_nevedovsky thank you!
It has amazing content and personalization!
Upvote (1)Share