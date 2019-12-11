Simple Decisions for Slack

Discussion
Hey everyone! So good to be back on Product Hunt almost 4 years after Simple Poll launched (https://www.producthunt.com/post...)! I'm excited to share Simple Decisions with you all today, which marks the next step in Simple Poll's journey 🚀 Decisions in Slack can be a bit messy, especially in larger (100+ member) workspaces: • It's very easy to have lengthy discussions without ever coming to a conclusion • Important decisions often don't reach all those who would benefit from knowing • Decisions that do get made are quickly lost in message history Simple Decisions is here to help with some of that! • Capture decisions with /decision and make them stand out from other messages • Easily associate context (polls, links, slack messages) with a decision • All captured decisions are kept in the Decision Record. Go there to review recently made decisions or check back to recall what was decided • Introducing the concept of "following channels", which means whenever someone makes a decision in a channel you follow, you instantly get a notification (I'm super excited about this feature and its potential!) • View and search for decisions across your entire workspace using the 📍emoji • When returning to Slack after some time away, catch up on decisions effortlessly reviewing direct messages from Simple Poll and weekly digests • and of course: Quickly capture the outcome of a poll and get everyone on the same page Get started here: https://simplepoll.rocks/decisions/ Can't wait to hear how you'll use Simple Decisions 🙌
