Simple Answer
Simple Answer
Talk with your database just like it's a human
Upvote 6
Free
Simple interface powered by ChatGPT that allows you to ask questions to your database in any language
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Simple Answer
Hundrx
About this launch
Simple Answer
Talk with your database just like it's a human
0
reviews
5
followers
Simple Answer by
Simple Answer
was hunted by
Ilya Kulgavy
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ilya Kulgavy
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Simple Answer
is not rated yet. This is Simple Answer's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
