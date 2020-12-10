discussion
Rasmus Myhrberg
MakerFounder of Simple (simple-tracker.com)
Hello Hunters! I launched the first version of Simple a year ago. A lot has changed since then. Simple has more features and is easier than ever. Simple 2.0 - what’s new? ✅ Better reporting ✅ Mobile app ✅ Show and edit completed tasks ✅ Group tasks in lists (e.g. projects, clients) What insights can I get by using Simple? ✌️ You spend too much time on meaningless stuff ✌️ A client takes more time than you earn on him/her ✌️ You do too many different things in one working day ✌️ You work too little (or too much) ✌️ You earn significantly more on a certain type of task because it goes faster than you thought I’ll be here for any questions or feedback!
