  1. Home
  2.  → SimCam Ango

SimCam Ango

AI-fueled 100% wireless smart video doorbell.

SimCam Ango is a video doorbell with AI motion sensing, person detection, two-way audio, 1080 FHD & Night Vision, 180 days long battery life, has all the smart features every homeowner has been expecting.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Raj Patel
Raj Patel
The price and battery life need to be emphasized a lot more. Possibly the tamper alarm too. This is what’s sets you apart from the competition.
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment