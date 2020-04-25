Deals
SimCam Ango
SimCam Ango
AI-fueled 100% wireless smart video doorbell.
SimCam Ango is a video doorbell with AI motion sensing, person detection, two-way audio, 1080 FHD & Night Vision, 180 days long battery life, has all the smart features every homeowner has been expecting.
2 days ago
1 Review
5.0/5
Raj Patel
The price and battery life need to be emphasized a lot more. Possibly the tamper alarm too. This is what’s sets you apart from the competition.
21 hours ago
