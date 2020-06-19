  1. Home
  2.  → SimCam Alloy 1S

SimCam Alloy 1S

Security camera uses on-device AI for 24/7 detection

SimCam Alloy 1S is the only on-device AI outdoor security camera that can actively detect real threats so you can respond before it escalates.
In-built with motion sensing, person/pet/vehicle detection, and facial recognition. IP65 weatherproof for outdoor use.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews1.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment