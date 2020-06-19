Deals
SimCam Alloy 1S
SimCam Alloy 1S
Security camera uses on-device AI for 24/7 detection
Android
SimCam Alloy 1S is the only on-device AI outdoor security camera that can actively detect real threats so you can respond before it escalates.
In-built with motion sensing, person/pet/vehicle detection, and facial recognition. IP65 weatherproof for outdoor use.
7 hours ago
