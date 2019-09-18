Log InSign up
Silver Sharers

Connecting older homeowners with long-term renters

Silver Sharers is a web based platform that connects older homeowners with those seeking long term rental accommodation, either their own age or younger. While providing a passive income for the home owner, it also helps alleviate loneliness.
Silver Sharers was born out of my own frustration after trying to find a shared home for my partner, aged 62, while also sharing my home with my lodger, aged 52. While seeking a place for my partner, I realised the current solutions for finding a flatshare did not take into account the needs of older people and I decided to try and create a solution that did.
