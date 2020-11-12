SilFer Bots
Vijaya Kumar Channalli
MakerCo-Founder at SilFer Bots | 2x Startups
Hey Hunters 🖐 I’m Vijaya Kumar Channalli, Co-Founder of 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗙𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘁𝘀 🤖. Today, I & @antonio_fernandes3 are very excited to share our platform here in ProductHunt🐱. Thank you so much @chrismessina for hunting our product 😉. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗙𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘁𝘀? 🧐 The complete messenger marketing chatbot building platform where you can build bots to reach & serve your audience in multiple channels like Messenger, SMS, Email & WhatsApp 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗙𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘁𝘀? 🤔 ✅ Have you ever tried and got frustrated with the email marketing campaigns because of low engagement metrics? 😔 ✅ Did you ever lose the sales and leads just because you weren't there to answer your customers' queries? 😟 ✅ Some people know that conversational marketing provides the solution to these problems, and they even started adapting Messenger chatbots to get more sales and revenue 😱 ✅ But, people have to use multiple platforms and tools to combine and build the best Messenger chatbot for their business 🤯 ✅ Different existing chatbot platforms are focusing on various sectors that make people combine and configure more than 2 or 3 tools to build Messenger chatbots 🥶 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗳 𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺? 🥳 Well, the name is SilFer Bots 🥳 ✨ 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 ✨ ✅ Messenger bots built on our platform can handle sales, marketing, and support processes of business in an auto-pilot way, without any intervention. ✅ With our built-in inventory, any business can add their products inside the platforms and showcase them to their audience using chatbots if they don't have any online stores. 🤗 People who have Shopify and WooCommerce stores can be integrated and synced with SilFer Bots easily to automate the sales. A lot of other features like inventory tracking and abandoned cart reminder; payment gateway integration is already on our platform 🤩 ✅ Messenger chatbots can be used for marketing, and SilFer Bots made it easier than ever creating conversations by using our visual flow builder 🦾 With our platform, the omnichannel approach is now efficient and simple since our platform will let users automate their emails and SMS campaigns combined with chatbots. So reaching and staying in touch with your audience in an omnipresence & automated way is now possible with SilFer Bots. ✅ An audience turns into customers not just because of the perfect product, but also with good support given by the business. Since SilFer Bots has in-built AI, users can build chatbots to serve customer queries in simple steps. Now, they don't have to worry about missing sales & leads because of not being there to answer any questions the customer might have. DialogFlow integration will give additional power to your chatbot intelligence. ✅ SilFer Bots platform holds a lot of other features like growth tools (auto-comment reply, landing pages, QR code generator, etc.), default eCommerce flow personalisation, 30+ apps integration(email auto-responders, automation tools, payment gateway, etc.), template store, custom audience creation, and many more. ✨ 𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 & 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀✨ We used to roll out a lot of updates every month on our platform to develop & maintain a clean, simple, robust and efficient tool that can provide as much as value as possible to our users. Well, for this November we are planning to bring ✅ 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 - The complete platform with your own brand & logo along with many exciting features (by the end of November 2020), ✅ 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹 - Our LTD is going to be live in this Black Friday sale where users can purchase one time and access all the features in the platform for a lifetime. 💲 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗢 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 💲 Use the code “PRODUCTHUNT” on our billing section and get one-year free pro access to use our platform without any hidden charges and credit card details required. Once again….. My team and I are delighted to present our platform with product hunters. I hope you like our platform and if you want to explore the platform now, take a look at our 📚 Knowledge Base: https://silferbots.io/docs/ 📚 📚 Free Course(Youtube): https://www.youtube.com/playlist... 📚 You can check our road map here to see our progress or request a feature or integration for SilFer Bots: https://trello.com/b/NVfHrUN1/si... 📈 🤝 We do have a vibrant and energetic community where fellow chatbot builders and our team are helping members' queries and doubts without hesitation 🤝 Here is the link to our Facebook community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/... Join NOW. Hope you will enjoy the journey on our platform and do share your opinions to spread the words. Thank You, ❤️ from SilFer Bots
