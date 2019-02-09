Log InSign up
Silence Trimmer

Quickly cut out the silent parts of your media file.

Silence Trimmer is a desktop app that lets you quickly cut out the parts of your video or audio file that are below a certain volume level. The tool can be used while creating Podcasts, Video Tutorials and maybe even Vlogs to remove silent parts that need monotonous editing.

Quinston PimentaHunter@quinston
I included a sample input and output mp4 file in the gallery. This product evolved out of the need of me having to sit hours editing out the silent parts of my videos (I make video tutorials on YouTube). 😊
