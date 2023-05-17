Products
Home
→
Product
→
Siit
Siit
AI assistant for employee support
Siit AI, powered by GPT-4, instantly answers all employees questions based on your internal knowledge bases, Notion and Confluence, directly via Slack and Teams. This is a revolution in your employee experience.
Launched in
Slack
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
Siit
Remotebase
About this launch
Siit
AI assistant for employee support
Siit by
Siit
was hunted by
Alex. Delivet
in
Slack
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Anthony Tobelaim
,
Chalom Malka
and
Dimitri Cabete Jorge
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Siit
is not rated yet. This is Siit's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
