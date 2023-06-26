Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Signum
See Signum’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Signum.AI 4.0
Signum.AI 4.0
Boost up-sell, cross-sell and prevent churn using AI
Visit
Upvote 15
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We take contacts from your CRM and use public data to track their behavior and determine the ideal moment for reconnect
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
SaaS
by
Signum
AgendaFly
Ad
The simplest way to create agendas for your meetings
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Signum
Fuel your growth with AI
24
reviews
160
followers
Follow for updates
Signum.AI 4.0 by
Signum
was hunted by
Artem Gladkikh
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Artem Gladkikh
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Signum
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2019.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report