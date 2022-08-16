Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Signum
See Signum’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Signum.AI 3.0
Ranked #20 for today
Signum.AI 3.0
We help Marketers find new leads using behavioral data
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Signum.AI helps marketers to identify qualified leads based on trigger events, such as funding data, web traffic dropping, and job postings. Stop wasting time on prospects that are not ready to buy your services.
Launched in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Web3
by
Signum
Coda for Startups
Ad
Startups get $1000 in Coda credit to power their company.
About this launch
Signum
Fuel your growth with AI
24
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Signum.AI 3.0 by
Signum
was hunted by
Artem Gladkikh
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Web3
. Made by
Artem Gladkikh
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Signum
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2019.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#90
Report